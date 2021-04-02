ITC Has Eyes On IP Talent In Search For New Judge

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- One of the U.S. International Trade Commission's six administrative law judges is retiring this month, and attorneys say the job posting for the vacancy suggests the commission is considering a replacement with more intellectual property experience than ITC judges have often had in the past. ITC spokesperson Peg O'Laughlin confirmed that Administrative Law Judge Sandra "Dee" Lord, who was appointed in 2013, is retiring in early April. As of Friday, her biography no longer appeared on the ITC's website. Among Judge Lord's notable cases was a 2019 decision clearing Toyota and Panasonic of infringing Broadcom's car infotainment system patents, a finding...

