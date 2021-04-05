Judge Urged To Rework Talc Claim Panel In Cyprus Ch. 11

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing talc-related asbestos victims urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday to modify a tort claimants committee in Cyprus Mines Corp.'s Chapter 11, citing potential conflicts with the closely connected Imerys Talc America bankruptcy plan and settlement. William D. Sullivan of Sullivan Hazeltine Allinson LLC, counsel for a group of asbestos personal injury plaintiffs alongside Kazan McClain Satterly & Greenwood, said the move was justified by overlaps among law firms representing Cyprus Mines TCC members and firms involved in the Imerys case. Five firms representing members of Cyprus' tort claimants committee were also members of an ad hoc Imerys committee that developed a compromise...

