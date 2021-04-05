3 Firms Power Sale Of $3.4B Stake In Sempra Energy Biz

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:30 AM EDT) -- Sempra Energy will sell a non-controlling stake in a new business unit called Sempra Infrastructure Partners to KKR & Co. LP for $3.37 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal fueled by law firms White & Case, Simpson Thacher and Creel García-Cuéllar. The transaction sees KKR picking up a 20% stake in the unit, and the deal values Sempra Infrastructure Partners at about $25.2 billion, including debt, according to a statement. Technically, KKR is buying a stake in Sempra's Mexican arm, Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV, or IEnova. Under a plan originally announced in December, IEnova is being combined...

