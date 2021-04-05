Squire Patton Grows Data Privacy Practice With 3 New Attys

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Three attorneys have left BakerHostetler to join their former practice group leader in Squire Patton Boggs' growing data privacy and cybersecurity group, according to a Monday announcement. Squire Patton on Monday announced the addition of senior associate Kyle R. Dull, counsel Kyle R. Fath and associate Niloufar Massachi to its ranks. The trio of attorneys, who all started in the first full week of April, work under Alan L. Friel, who last month became Squire Patton's deputy global data practice chair after several years leading BakerHostetler's domestic consumer privacy work. They bring both shared experiences and individual specialities to a practice...

