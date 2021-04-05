US Gets High Court Argument Time In Calif. Donor Info Row

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 1:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. will be allowed to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court in a dispute over whether a California law requiring charitable organizations to disclose donor tax information is constitutional, the justices said Monday. The Supreme Court said in an order that Elizabeth B. Prelogar, acting solicitor general of the U.S., will be allotted 10 minutes of argument time in the challenge to the state law brought by the Koch-affiliated Americans for Prosperity Foundation and Thomas More Law Center. The justices in the same order denied the requests by the two challengers to divide their oral argument time into 15 minutes...

