Justices Won't Review La. Real Estate Board's Immunity Case

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:19 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take up the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board's bid for immunity from a Federal Trade Commission antitrust enforcement action, putting the board on track to face an agency in-house trial in two weeks. As is customary, the justices offered no explanation for their refusal to review a Fifth Circuit ruling in October that lifted a stay on the FTC's administrative case and dismissed the board's federal lawsuit seeking immunity from the FTC. At issue was the board's contention that state-action immunity should shield it from an FTC enforcement action alleging the board's rules governing...

