5 More Firms Announce Spring And Fall Bonuses

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Five firms, including BigLaw firm Arnold & Porter and midsize trial firm McKool Smith PC, are among the latest to announce special spring and fall bonuses in tandem, according to reports on Monday and late Friday. Arnold & Porter, McKool Smith, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Covington & Burling LLP have matched the market rate, offering associates payments depending on seniority that range from $4,500 to $24,000 in the spring, to be followed by bonuses ranging from $7,500 to $40,000, according to bonus memoranda first obtained by legal blog Above The Law. McKool Smith requires associates to bill at least...

