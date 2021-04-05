Justices Rebuff Yakama Tribe's Suit Over Wash. Jurisdiction

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 10:52 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the Yakama Nation's bid to overturn a Ninth Circuit decision that Washington state has jurisdiction over any crime involving non-Indians on the tribe's reservation. The high court denied the federally recognized Yakama tribe's petition for certiorari in its order list Monday, leaving in place a Ninth Circuit panel's June decision that upheld a federal judge's ruling in favor of Yakima County and the City of Toppenish. The unanimous panel ruled that Washington has jurisdiction over any crime involving non-Indians on the Yakama Nation's reservation, rejecting the tribe's contention that the tribe has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS