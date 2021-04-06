Texas Appellate Court Shake-Up Bill Forged In Private

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Texas judges and Democratic members of the state Senate Jurisprudence Committee were largely excluded from the drafting of a controversial proposal to dramatically change the makeup of the state's intermediate appellate courts and kept in the dark about its details, emails and interviews show. The proposal was laid out in a committee substitute for S.B. 11, which initially proposed only minor changes to appellate court jurisdiction. It calls for consolidating the 14 existing appellate courts into seven courts that would, for example, lump together Dallas and Austin and create sprawling districts with benches as big as 21 judges in Houston and...

