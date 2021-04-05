Amazon Retaliated Against 2 HQ Employees, NLRB GC Says

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board prosecutors may sue Amazon after investigators found the company illegally fired two workers at its corporate headquarters who raised concerns about the e-commerce giant's climate policies and the treatment of warehouse workers, an agency spokesperson told Law360 on Monday. An NLRB regional director says there's merit to an unfair labor practice complaint filed by two former employees at Amazon's corporate headquarters. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Regional director Ronald K. Hooks said there's merit to the unfair labor practice complaint filed by former Amazon employees Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa who said they were fired in April 2020 in retaliation for their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS