Yellen Outlines Case For Global Minimum Corporate Tax

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday reiterated calls from President Joe Biden's administration to reach an agreement with other countries on creating a global minimum corporate tax, arguing the measure would help end a 30-year race to the bottom. The U.S. is working with the Group of 20 industrial and emerging-market nations to agree on a global minimum rate that would stop the decadeslong race for reducing corporate taxation, Yellen said during an online event hosted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. As for domestic measures, she cited Biden's recent proposal to raise the minimum rate that U.S. companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS