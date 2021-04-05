Feds Revise Trump Plan To Speed Up Immigration Cases

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- The federal agency overseeing the nation's immigration courts revised Trump-era plans to speed up certain immigration cases, allowing nondetained individuals with attorneys to skip master calendar hearings and go right into the briefing stage of the pleadings. In an attempt to fast-track a chunk of immigration cases as the courts grapple with a 1.3 million case backlog, the U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review issued its new policy on Friday while affirming its commitment to ensuring timely hearings for people before the courts. "In order to increase docket efficiency, reducing the number of in-person hearings held to deal...

