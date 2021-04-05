Fed. Circ. Says Inventor Tried To Rehash Args In Patent Row

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit chided a pro se patent owner Monday for what it said was her attempt to rehash previously rejected arguments in her unsuccessful patent case accusing IBM, JPMorgan and SAP of violating racketeering laws. A three-judge panel rejected pro se plaintiff Lakshmi Arunachalam's attempts to file bids to undo various orders, including a March order in which the panel upheld U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews' decision that she must pay a total of about $150,000 in fees to the three companies. The appellate court told her in a November filing restriction order that she had to ask the...

