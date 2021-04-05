Castex Energy Gets Go-Ahead For Cash Collateral Use

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas driller Castex Energy told a Texas bankruptcy judge Monday that it will be suspending operations and has received permission to fund its Chapter 11 case with its existing cash after resolving creditor complaints about its cash collateral terms. At a virtual hearing, counsel for Castex Energy Inc. told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur that the company's board had decided to suspend drilling operations and that its proposed cash collateral order had been amended in response to objections by the unsecured creditors committee and other creditors. The amendments included giving the committee more consultation rights and decreasing the minimum...

