NLRB Judge Says Union Rep Didn't Threaten Worker

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A sheet metal workers' union did not violate its duty to a worker fired after a failed drug test, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled, finding insufficient evidence to show a union representative threatened to lock the worker out of jobs. In a decision issued Friday, Administrative Law Judge Eleanor Laws recommended the dismissal of a complaint accusing International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Local 9 of failing to represent Salahuddin Hall by not filing a grievance contesting his firing. Judge Laws said business representatives for the union investigated Hall's allegation that he was discriminated against...

