Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fiat Chrysler Says Engineers' Union Bribery Suit Falls Flat

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler told a federal judge Monday that it shouldn't have to face claims by a group of engineers alleging it violated federal labor law and RICO by bribing United Auto Workers officials to secure the union's acquiescence to relocating a manufacturing facility.

Fiat Chrysler, or FCA US LLC, urged District Judge Robert H. Cleland to toss claims that it violated the Labor Management Relations Act and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by conspiring with the union to transfer a UAW unit from the company's headquarters to another location.

While the union workers argued that the company violated the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!