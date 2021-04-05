Minn. Farm Wins Seasonal Worker Visas On Appeal

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:04 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appeals board gave the greenlight for a Minnesota farm to obtain temporary visas for foreign agricultural workers on Friday, reversing a previous denial of H-2A certification upon finding that the positions the farm sought to fill were each temporary and distinct. U.S. Department of Labor Administrative Law Judge Lystra A. Harris, writing on behalf of the U.S. Department of Labor's Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals, granted Minnesota Valley Livestock the certification it sought to hire foreign workers on a seasonal basis, determining that the "employer has demonstrated that it is not attempting to hire the...

