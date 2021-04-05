Earthjustice Clean Energy Lawyer Joins FERC

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- One of Earthjustice's top clean energy lawyers has joined the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in-house legal team, the latest sign of the agency's clean energy focus under Chairman Richard Glick. Glick on Monday said Kim Smaczniak, who until last month was the managing attorney of the environmental group's clean energy program, is joining FERC's Office of General Counsel as a special counsel. Glick also tabbed Sarah Venuto, a vice president at utility giant Duke Energy Corp. and Capitol Hill veteran, to run FERC's Office of External Affairs. The new hires announced Monday further underscore FERC's continued pivot, under Glick, toward an...

