Labor Arbitrator Botched Scheduling Dispute, Airline Says

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator read his own preferences into a labor contract between Allegiant Air and the Teamsters and allowed the union to dodge clear issues with the timing of its grievances over the airline's scheduling policy, the company has told a Nevada federal judge. In a motion for summary judgment filed Friday, Allegiant Air LLC urged U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon to set aside an arbitration panel's ruling requiring it to alter its policy for scheduling pilots. The airline argued that the decision the panel's chair penned allowed the Teamsters Airline Division to skirt strict deadlines in the grievance process in a...

