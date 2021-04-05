Davis Wright Elects New Managing Partner

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A business and tax lawyer is taking over the reins of Seattle-based Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, the firm announced Monday. The firm's partnership elected Scott MacCormack, who first joined Davis Wright in 2008, to succeed Jeffrey Gray as firmwide managing partner. MacCormack is set to step into the role this summer, following a period under Gray in which Davis Wright's revenue grew by 54%, according to the firm. Gray had been managing partner since 2015. "Starting this role this year versus last year is dramatically different so I'm immensely thankful to Jeff Gray and the executive committee for the firm getting...

