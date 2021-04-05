Women's Lacrosse Coach Says Gender Bias Got Her Fired

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A former women's lacrosse coach hit a Colorado university with a federal gender bias lawsuit, claiming she was chided for treating players too harshly and ultimately fired for behavior for which male coaches wouldn't be criticized. Shanta Loecker's Friday complaint accused Colorado Mesa University and its board of trustees of sex and race discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Although Loecker led the CMU women's lacrosse team to a 15-4 record and its highest-ever ranking during her first season, she was held to an impossible double standard...

