BNSF To Pay $140K To End Wyoming Oil Spill Allegations

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- BNSF Railway Co. has agreed to pay a $140,000 fine to settle allegations it violated the Clean Water Act when it spilled thousands of gallons of diesel fuel into a Wyoming river, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday. The federal agency said it is now accepting public comments on the consent decree, which stems from a 2019 incident when a train derailed and released 5,900 gallons of diesel into the North Platte River near Guernsey, Wyoming. If the consent decree is approved, BNSF will have 30 days to pay the fee or risk further legal action, according to the EPA....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS