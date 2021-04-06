Tech Co.'s Performance Can't Revive $5.6M USDA Award

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A technology company failed to bust a rival's $5.6 million contract with a federal agricultural agency when the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled it shouldn't be surprised that its competitor's past performance was ranked higher. Chief Judge Elaine Kaplan rejected Harmonia Holdings Group LLC's contention that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service, or AMS, used criteria that was not in the solicitation to evaluate the company's past performance. It is "undisputed" that Harmonia's proposal would have ranked higher on the nonprice factors than the winning bidder and contract incumbent, Digital Management LLC, had the government not relied on...

