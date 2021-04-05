New Jersey Man Admits To Running Illegal $2.5M Bitcoin Biz

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with operating an unlicensed business in which he converted $2.5 million in funds to bitcoin, federal prosecutors said Monday. William Green, 53, of Wall tendered his plea via videoconference before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty on one count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, according to an announcement by Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig of the District of New Jersey. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, she said. Any person who owns or controls a money transmitting business...

