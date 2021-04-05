Ex-YMCA Employee Fights Dismissal Bid In Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin YMCA shouldn't be able to evade a wrongful termination claim based on sex discrimination, a former employee argued Monday in a filing in Wisconsin federal court, saying she had met the low pleading standard. In a brief, Katherine Rehm argued that the judge should toss a partial motion to dismiss by the Young Men's Christian Association of Greater Waukesha County Inc. because her Title VII claim that the organization terminated her because of her sex and/or child-bearing capacity did not have to meet a "heightened pleading standard." "A complaint alleging sex discrimination under Title VII need only assert that...

