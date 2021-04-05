CVS Wants Tribe To Arbitrate Prescription Reimbursement Suit

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- CVS Caremark and Aetna are seeking to force arbitration with the Chickasaw Nation over allegations that the tribe's pharmacies and medical centers aren't being reimbursed for prescription drug claims made by tribal members. Rather than arbitrate its dispute as required by provider agreements with CVS and Aetna, according to Friday's suit filed in Arizona federal court, the tribe filed its own suit in Oklahoma federal court. The Chickasaw Nation, which owns and operates the pharmacies, accused CVS and Aetna of violating the Indian Health Care Improvement Act. However, CVS and Aetna said each of the provider agreements signed by the tribe's...

