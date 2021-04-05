8th Circ. Gives St. Louis Officer Immunity In Suicide Case

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit threw out a suit against a St. Louis City Justice Center officer alleging her deliberate indifference led to a detainee's suicide, finding Monday that she has qualified immunity from liability. The three-judge panel found that Jermanda Adams did not violate any of the clearly established rights of detainee DeJuan Brison when he was transferred to the City of Jennings Detention Center, reversing the district court's order denying her bid for summary judgment in a suit brought by Brison's mother. According to the published opinion, Brison was a pretrial detainee who hanged himself in a cell after being transferred...

