Ind. Docs Keep Win In Suit Over Teens' Unauthorized Care

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 1:40 PM EDT) -- The Indiana Court of Appeals sided with three doctors in a suit accusing them of treating two teens without their parents' permission, finding the doctors had no link to state authorities that would allow the parents to claim the state infringed on their constitutional rights. The court on Monday affirmed a summary judgment against Dawn and Matthew Riddle in their claims against Drs. Syed J. Khan, Chaitanya Chekkilla and Christopher H. Scruton, in addition to finding that the statute of limitations barred their claims against Khan. According to court records, the Riddles' three children, identified in court documents as M.R., J.R. and...

