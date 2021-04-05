9th Circ. Says Federal Law Governs Union Trusteeship Suit

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday found that the bulk of state law claims in a suit by members of a Service Employees International Union local over a trusteeship agreement were preempted under the Labor Management Relations Act. A three-judge panel said a district court properly determined that five of seven state law claims brought by Raymond Garcia challenging the local union's trusteeship with the international union were preempted by the LMRA because the claims required an analysis of at least one labor contract. Because Garcia's state law claims were based on the union constitution, they were preempted under Section 301 of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS