Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Says Federal Law Governs Union Trusteeship Suit

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday found that the bulk of state law claims in a suit by members of a Service Employees International Union local over a trusteeship agreement were preempted under the Labor Management Relations Act.

A three-judge panel said a district court properly determined that five of seven state law claims brought by Raymond Garcia challenging the local union's trusteeship with the international union were preempted by the LMRA because the claims required an analysis of at least one labor contract.

Because Garcia's state law claims were based on the union constitution, they were preempted under Section 301 of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!