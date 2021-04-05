DOJ Says Bostock Extends To LGBTQ Rights In Education

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice made clear in a memo published Monday that legal protections the justices guaranteed gay and transgender employees in the landmark Bostock decision last year extend to LGBTQ students, teachers and other education professionals. The agency's civil rights arm said in the document — which was addressed to the civil rights directors and top attorneys at federal agencies — that discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation is prohibited under Title IX of the education code. The agency cited the U.S. Supreme Court's reasoning last year in Bostock v. Clayton County when it declared Title...

