Top Boston City Hall Atty Joins Sullivan & Worcester

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Boston's former top attorney under recently departed Mayor Martin J. Walsh has joined Sullivan & Worcester LLP, bringing his legislative and regulatory experience to the firm's real estate, corporate, finance, tax and litigation practices, the firm announced Monday. Eugene L. O'Flaherty joined the firm after seven years as the city's top legal adviser under Walsh, who was sworn in two weeks ago as U.S. labor secretary. Sullivan & Worcester managing partner Joel Carpenter said O'Flaherty's vast experience at City Hall — and before as a state representative working on Beacon Hill — makes him a valuable asset to the firm....

