New Principal Joins Jackson Lewis in NC Office

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Labor and employment law firm Jackson Lewis PC has nabbed a new principal focusing on employment litigation, marking the third new hire to join the firm's growing Charlotte, North Carolina, office in the last few months. Accomplished employment-side trial attorney Kathleen K. Lucchesi joined Jackson Lewis earlier this month, where she will focus on both working with her existing clients and growing her practice as part of the firm's national trial team. Lucchesi's move follows a four-year stint at the women-owned litigation boutique firm Lincoln Derr PLLC, where she built out the firm's employment practice, she told Law360 on Friday....

