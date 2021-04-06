Firm Seeks To Keep Win In Stock Overvaluation Coverage Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Stout Risius Ross has asked a Michigan federal judge to reject Great American Fidelity Insurance Co.'s second bid to escape coverage for a suit accusing the advisory firm of providing faulty stock valuations, saying the policy's ERISA and securities law exclusion doesn't absolve the insurer of its defense. The advisory firm argued in Monday's filing that Great American must cover a suit by Appvion Inc.'s employee stock ownership plan over the firm's alleged overvaluation of stock. Great American, which was recently allowed to restart efforts to avoid coverage, must continue to defend, Stout Risius said. "It simply cannot be concluded from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS