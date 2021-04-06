Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boston Says No Way In Hell Satanic Prayer Suit Should Go On

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The city of Boston has told a federal court that a satanic temple isn't entitled to open government meetings with a prayer to the Devil, arguing that the weekly invocations do not favor any religion over another.

The Satanic Temple Inc. filed suit in January, arguing that the invocations favor the well-connected and those who have some sort of "political clout" or a relationship with one of the 13 Boston City Councilors.

But Boston fired back late Monday, saying the complaint has no allegation that the selection process for giving the invocation is based on the faith of the prayer giver...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!