Biz Groups Say DOL Can't Pause Joint-Employer Rule Appeal

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's bid to pause its appeal of a lower court ruling that largely vacated its Trump-era joint employer rule would "cut off judicial review" of the rule and leave businesses in purgatory, business groups told the Second Circuit, urging it to reject the agency's request. On Monday, several business associations, including the International Franchise Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, called on the appeals court to deny the DOL's effort to stave off an appellate review while the department pursues new rulemaking. In a 180-degree turn, the DOL under President Joe Biden is hoping to rescind...

