Justices Open Door To More Restrictive Voting Regs

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 10:19 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a Ninth Circuit decision that two Arizona voting regulations discriminate against Native American, Hispanic and African American voters in the state, potentially clearing the way for a raft of restrictive state voting laws even when they may reduce minority voting. By a 6-3 vote, the high court reversed a divided en banc Ninth Circuit's January 2020 ruling that two state voting regulations — one criminalizing certain types of third-party ballot collection and the other rejecting out-of-precinct ballots — violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the en banc...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS