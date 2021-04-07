German Insurer Seeks Ruling That Underwriting Deal Is Over

Law360, London (April 7, 2021, 7:12 PM BST) -- Germany's HDI Global Specialty SE is asking the High Court to weigh in on a contract dispute, accusing a British insurance services company of leaving it exposed to polices that it did not know had been underwritten on its behalf. HDI alleges in a March 19 particulars of claim recently made public that Legal Protection Group Ltd. entered into an agreement with brokers to renew insurance policies guaranteed by HDI, even though the underwriting deal between them had ended. International Insurance Co. of Hannover SE, which became part of HDI in 2019, appointed Legal Protection Group in 2016 to underwrite after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS