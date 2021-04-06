Ex-Serco Exec Felt 'Uncomfortable' About Understating Profits

Law360, London (April 6, 2021, 6:20 PM BST) -- A former executive at Serco was "uncomfortable" about understating profits the outsourcer made from selling electronic tagging systems to the British government but never considered the practice to be dishonest, prosecutors said Tuesday at his London fraud trial. Simon Marshall, Serco's former operations director of field services, told Serious Fraud Office investigators in 2016 that he struggled to understand why the company suppressed the profitability of its contract with the Ministry of Justice because he believed the money belonged to Serco, according to excerpts of the interview read to the jury. Marshall is on trial at Southwark Crown Court with Nicholas...

