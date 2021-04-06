Forged Drug Test Can't Derail Financier's Bankruptcy

Law360, London (April 6, 2021, 3:02 PM BST) -- A judge has refused to derail a former financier's bankruptcy after he admitted to forging a drug test during divorce proceedings, finding on Tuesday that it had little to do with his economic woes and was not linked to fraud. Insolvency court Judge Nicholas Briggs dismissed a petition to overturn Audun Gudmundsson's bankruptcy, finding that there was no evidence the former financier had lied to the court about the state of his finances. Even though Gudmundsson had doctored a drug test during a bitter divorce, he proved to be an honest witness who was forthcoming about his assets at bankruptcy, the judge...

