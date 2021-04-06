PTAB Nixes More Claims On Remand In Fitbit IP Fight

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- After the Federal Circuit told the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to take another look at a patent for monitoring information such as blood oxygen level and heart rate, the board has struck down more claims, in a victory for Fitbit Inc. In a 48-page decision, the PTAB on Monday invalidated each of the challenged claims in a Valencell Inc. patent, following the Federal Circuit's July ruling that the board erred in not fully evaluating whether a claim was invalid, and then for refusing to allow an uncontroversial drafting error in the patent to be cleared up. On remand, the PTAB...

