2 More Firms Announce 2021 Special Bonuses

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Two more law firms have announced plans to hand out a pair of associate special bonuses this year, according to an internal memo obtained by Law360 Pulse and other reports on Tuesday. Alston & Bird LLP and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP adopted what has become the industry standard, with the seniority-based payments adding up to $12,000 to $64,000. Their action brings the number of firms that have announced special bonuses this year to 48. Sheppard Mullin is handing out payments in June ranging from $4,500 to $24,000 and again in November from $7,500 to $40,000, Law360 Pulse learned. Annualized...

