SE Asia Cigarette Row Makes Headway Despite Stalled WTO

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The Philippines and Thailand are on their way to resolving a long-running World Trade Organization dispute over Bangkok's imposition of trade measures on imported cigarettes, owing to the novel use of a dispute facilitator. A disagreement over the 2017 measures, which stem from a 2008 complaint brought by the Philippines at the WTO, has forced the two countries to confront the organization's non-functioning appeals system. Ultimately, the pair decided to pursue less-formal settlement talks, which appear to have yielded preliminary gains, according to facilitator and Australian WTO Ambassador George Mina. "The parties are actively engaging with me in discussions, and I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS