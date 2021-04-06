3rd Circ. Questions Westinghouse Ch. 11's Link To Bias Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday questioned Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC's contention that a former vice president's workplace bias complaint should have been adjudicated as an administrative claim in the company's Chapter 11 case, as the company fought a ruling that keeps the lawsuit alive in district court. During an oral argument, a three-judge panel probed the nuclear power giant's argument that its bankruptcy discharge bars Timothy Ellis' age discrimination case because the claim should have been filed with the bankruptcy estate. Westinghouse wants to overturn a federal court's ruling that the lawsuit can proceed where it was filed, in the Western...

