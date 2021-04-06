3rd Circ. Orders Redo Of Ex-Candidate's Bribery Sentence

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday ordered a new sentence for a former political candidate after concluding in a precedential opinion that a New Jersey federal court committed various errors in giving him a three-month prison term over a voter bribery scheme. A circuit panel said U.S. District Judge William J. Martini's errors warranted resentencing for Francis Raia for conspiring to bribe voters in a 2013 election in Hoboken, New Jersey, rejecting both his argument that such mistakes were harmless and the government's request that the judge be directed to apply two sentencing enhancements. On prosecutors' appeal of the sentence, the panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS