Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FERC Defends Refusal To Bend Grid Rules For Colo. Utility

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission properly refused an Xcel Energy Inc. request to relax the rules for hooking up new power projects to the grid after finding the move would unfairly benefit the company's own power facilities, the agency has told the D.C. Circuit.

Xcel's Public Service Company of Colorado, or PSColorado, failed to rebut FERC's presumption that the request to deviate from FERC's default process would unfairly benefit the company's own power facilities, FERC said in a brief Monday.

Xcel is challenging FERC's refusal last year to allow PSColorado, a nonindependent transmission system operator, to create a two-tiered process by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!