FERC Defends Refusal To Bend Grid Rules For Colo. Utility

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission properly refused an Xcel Energy Inc. request to relax the rules for hooking up new power projects to the grid after finding the move would unfairly benefit the company's own power facilities, the agency has told the D.C. Circuit. Xcel's Public Service Company of Colorado, or PSColorado, failed to rebut FERC's presumption that the request to deviate from FERC's default process would unfairly benefit the company's own power facilities, FERC said in a brief Monday. Xcel is challenging FERC's refusal last year to allow PSColorado, a nonindependent transmission system operator, to create a two-tiered process by...

