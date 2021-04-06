Vegas Theater's Labor Violations May Yield Union Vote Redo

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Las Vegas theater production workers may get another vote on whether to join the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees after the National Labor Relations Board found their employers fired several union backers ahead of an election. An NLRB panel on Monday affirmed numerous unfair labor practice findings against joint employers David Saxe Productions LLC and V Theater Group LLC, including that the companies canned 10 union backers and that a manager urged workers to vote against the union a day before the May 2018 election. The board directed that its Las Vegas office count ballots cast by fired workers whose...

