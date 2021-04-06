Rep. Alcee Hastings, Fla.'s 1st Black Federal Judge, Dies At 84

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida, who served as the Sunshine State's first African American federal judge but was removed from the bench under an ethical cloud and then served nearly three decades in Congress, died Tuesday at 84. The congressman's office announced the death of Hastings, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, early Tuesday, saying Hastings "lived a full life with an indelible fighting spirit dedicated to equal justice." With his demise, the already slim Democratic edge in the U.S. House narrowed to just seven, whittled down by GOP gains in November and several departures to serve in the Biden administration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS