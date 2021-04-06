SeaTac Airport Avis Contractor Exempt From $15 Wage Floor

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport businesses that are contracted to shuttle rental cars but do not themselves provide rental cars are exempt from a city ordinance requiring transportation employers at the airport to pay workers a $15 minimum wage, a Washington state appellate court ruled. In the published portion of an opinion Monday, a unanimous panel held that Avis Budget Car Rental LLC contractor GCA Production Services Inc. was not a transportation employer under the ordinance, affirming a state trial court decision granting summary judgment to the company in a wage suit originally filed by dozens of employees. "Because the ordinary meaning of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS