Sportswear Maker Asks High Court To Take College's TM Row

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A sportswear company has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a permanent ban on its use of trademarks belonging to a Georgia university, saying in a petition docketed Monday that the school's intellectual rights don't extend to apparel. Sportswear Inc., doing business as Prep Sportswear, said the Eleventh Circuit was wrong to affirm in late December a Georgia trial court's final judgment permanently enjoining it from making, marketing and selling products with service marks belonging to Savannah College of Art and Design Inc. The sportswear company argues the college's word marks "SCAD" and "Savannah College of Art and Design," as...

