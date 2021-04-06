Brink's Buys ATM Services Biz PAI For $213M

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Security group The Brink's Co. said Tuesday it bought ATM management business PAI Inc. for $213 million in a deal giving it control of the services for roughly 100,000 such devices across the country. Richmond, Virginia-based Brink's said the deal for PAI closed April 1, gives it the nation's largest privately held ATM services provider and fits into its larger corporate growth strategy. PAI both owns ATMs and provides services to the owners and operators of the cash dispensers, according to the announcement. "With PAI, Brink's now offers total cash management solutions across the cash ecosystem," Brink's President and CEO Doug...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS